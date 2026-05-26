When is Padmini Ekadashi: Check Ekadashi May 2026 date, parana time, Lord Vishnu puja vidhi, powerful mantras, and spiritual benefits

Ekadashi May 2026 date and time: Padmini Ekadashi is a highly spiritual day for worshipping Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi falls during leaped month and is also known as Adhika Masa, Malmas, and Puroshhottam Masa. The Ekadashi that falls during the Shukla Paksha of Adhika Masam is known as Padmini Ekadashi. This is why no Lunar month is fixed to observe Padmini Ekadashi fasting, and it is decided based on leaped month. Padmini Ekadashi is also known as Adhika Masa Ekadashi.

Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on May 27, 2026. The month of May 2026 is going to witness two great Ekadashi: Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. Apara Ekadashi was observed on May 12, 2026, as per Drik Panchang

When is Padmini Ekadashi 2026?

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Jyeshtha Padmini Ekadashi on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:21 AM on May 27, 2026

Parana Time - May 28, 2026 - 05:25 AM to 07:56 AM

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - May 28, 2026 - 07:56 AM

Significance of Adhika Padmini Ekadashi 2026

Adhika Padmini Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashi fasts dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Adhika Padmini Ekadashi's importance has also been described in the Skanda Purana, where Lord Krishna explained the glory of this vrat to Yudhishthira.

Devotees believe that if you want to cleanse past sins and bring spiritual growth, prosperity, and pace in your life, then observing Adhika Padmini Ekadashi can help. As per sacred texts, the Ekadashi that falls during the Adhik Maas is considered very powerful for seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. It can help attain a place in the Vaikuntha Dham, believed to be the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Lord Vishnu puja vidhi

To get the maximum blessings of Lord Vishnu, here are the puja rituals you should follow:

1. Wake up early in the morning in Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath.

2. Apply a paste of besan and rose water to clean your skin. Do not use soap or chemicals while taking a bath on Ekadashi.

3. Clean the puja area with a positive mind. Place idols or images of Lord Vishnu, Bal Gopal, Shaligram, and Shri Yantra on a wooden platform.

4. Offer Panchamrit bath to Lord Vishnu and the other deities. Offer yellow vastra, flowers, and a tulsi garland. (Do not pluck Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi)

5. Light a diya with desi ghee. Finally offer sweets, fruits, tulsi leaves, and Panchamrit. Recite the Vishnu aarti.

6. Sit with a quiet and peaceful mind and chant Vishnu Sahasranama. Recite “Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye.”

7. Helping the needy is considered highly auspicious on this day.

8. Worship the tulsi plant in the evening and light an earthen lamp near it. Circle the plant seven times while praying to Lord Vishnu if possible.

Why Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Ekadashi

As per ancient beliefs, plucking Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi is prohibited because it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the plant and observes a waterless fast for Lord Vishnu on this day. Plucking leaves disturbs her meditation and fasting, which is considered sinful and disrespectful, as it causes pain to the plant, the devotee of the Lord.

Devotees usually collect them a day earlier and store them in clean water to offer to Lord Vishnu.

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Parana (Breaking the fast) rules

Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence.

Powerful mantras to chant on Adhika Padmini Ekadashi

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva..!!

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram, Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham..!!

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!

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(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)