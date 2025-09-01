When Is Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Fasting Rules & Spiritual Significance Of This Powerful Vrat

Parivartini Ekadashi (also known as Parsva Ekadashi) and Indira Ekadashi will be observed in September 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi is a highly revered fast that falls on the eleventh day of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha in every lunar month. This sacred vrat, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is believed to grant liberation, prosperity, devotion, and freedom from past sins.

When is Parivartini Ekadashi 2025? Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 will fall on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The Parana (breaking of fast) will take place on September 4, between 1:36 PM and 4:07 PM, after the end of Hari Vasara at 10:18 AM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

► Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 3:53 AM, Sep 3

► Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 4:21 AM, Sep 4

► Parana Time: 1:36 PM – 4:07 PM, Sep 4

► Hari Vasara Ends: 10:18 AM, Sep 4

Significance of Parivartini Ekadashi

Also called Padma Ekadashi, Vamana Ekadashi, Jayanti Ekadashi, Jaljhilini Ekadashi, and Parsva Ekadashi, this sacred day holds a deep spiritual meaning. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August–September). It occurs in the Dakshinayana Punyakalam and falls within the holy Chaturmas period, making it highly auspicious.

According to Hindu belief, it is on this day that Lord Vishnu changes his resting position from the left side to the right, hence the name Parivartini (meaning "turning"). Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Vishnu, is especially worshipped on this occasion. Observing this fast is said to bring forgiveness from sins, safety, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Parivartini Ekadashi Fasting Rules & Food Guide

Ekadashi fasting can be done in different ways based on willpower and health:

► Jalahar (जलाहर): Fasting only on water. Considered the toughest and often observed on Nirjala Ekadashi but allowed on all Ekadashis.

► Ksheerbhoji (क्षीरभोजी): Fasting on milk and milk-based products.

► Phalahari (फलाहारी): Eating only fruits, nuts, and select foods like bananas, grapes, mangoes, almonds, pistachios, while avoiding leafy vegetables.

► Naktabhoji (नक्तभोजी): Consuming only one meal before sunset, excluding grains, cereals, pulses, and beans. Allowed foods include sabudana, singhara (water chestnut), sweet potatoes, groundnuts, potatoes.

Note: Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat flour) and Samak (Millet rice) are often eaten but are considered semi-grains, hence debatable for fasting.

Parana Rules (Breaking the Fast)

1. Parana (breaking the fast) must be done within Dwadashi Tithi.

2. Avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara (the first quarter of Dwadashi).

3. Best time: Pratahkal (morning) after sunrise. If not possible, then after Madhyahna (afternoon).

4. Not breaking the fast within Dwadashi is considered an offense in scriptures.

For staunch devotees, fasting may be observed on two consecutive days, the first for householders (Smarthas) and the second for Vaishnavas, widows, sanyasis, or those seeking moksha.

Spiritual Benefits of Parivartini Ekadashi

1. Brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu for peace, prosperity, and spiritual advancement.

2. Helps devotees wash away past sins and move closer to moksha.

3. Ensures protection, safety, and divine grace during the holy Chaturmas period.

4. Considered highly beneficial for those seeking devotion, discipline, and inner strength.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)