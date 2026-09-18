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When is Parivartini Ekadashi 2026? Check date, Parana time, and significance

Parivartini Ekadashi 2026 is an important Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed with devotion for happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
When is Parivartini Ekadashi 2026? Check date, Parana time, and significance
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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