When is Parivartini Ekadashi 2026? Check date, Parana time, and significance

Parivartini Ekadashi is an important fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe this vrat with devotion to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and peace in life. If you are planning to keep the fast in 2026, here’s a simple guide to the correct date, puja timings, and parana time.
This Ekadashi falls every year on the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu through proper rituals.
According to Drik Panchang, observing an Ekadashi vrat brings Lord Vishnu's blessings, filling life with happiness and prosperity. Devotees are also encouraged to worship Goddess Lakshmi alongside Lord Vishnu, since that's believed to bring wealth and abundance too.
Every month brings two Ekadashi fasts: one in Shukla Paksha, one in Krishna Paksha. All of them are sacred, sure, but Parivartini Ekadashi carries something extra.
Scriptures say Lord Vishnu changes his position on this day, turning onto his side while resting on Sheshnag during his cosmic sleep, Yog Nidra. This stretch of time is known as Chaturmas, and Lord Vishnu won't wake until Devuthani Ekadashi, later on.
As per the Panchang:
Ekadashi tithi begins: 8:00 PM on September 21, 2026
Ekadashi tithi ends: 9:43 PM on September 22, 2026
Going by Udaya Tithi sunrise timing, the fast falls on September 22, 2026.
The important puja timings for the day:
Brahma Muhurat: 4:52 AM to 5:40 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:07 PM to 12:55 PM
Godhuli Muhurat: 6:35 PM to 6:59 PM
Sayahna Sandhya: 6:35 PM to 7:46 PM
These windows are considered auspicious for puja and other spiritual activities.
As per Drik Panchang, Parana means breaking the fast, and timing here matters; it should always happen within the correct window.
Parana date: September 23, 2026
Parana time: 6:27 AM to 8:53 AM
Dwadashi tithi ends: 10:50 PM
Try to complete the parana within this muhurat. That's when the spiritual benefit is considered greatest.
Parivartini Ekadashi goes beyond fasting alone; it's devotion, discipline, spiritual growth, all wrapped into one day. Observe the vrat properly, get the timings right, and devotees seek Lord Vishnu's blessings for a peaceful, prosperous life. Just make sure the date and parana time line up correctly, so the fast gets completed the right way.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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