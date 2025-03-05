When Is Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals

In Sanatan Dharma, Ekadashi Tithi is considered highly sacred for seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi that falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Phalguna month is known as Rangbhari Ekadashi or Amlaki Ekadashi. This auspicious day is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi fasting is observed twice a month, once during Krishna Paksha and once during Shukla Paksha. Rangbhari Ekadashi, observed in the Phalguna month, is believed to grant devotees freedom from all sins and help them attain Moksha (liberation). What makes this festival special is its connection to both Lord Vishnu and Shiva-Parvati.

As per mythology, on this day, Lord Shiva brought Goddess Parvati to Kashi and applied gulal (colored powder) to her, which is why it is celebrated as Rangbhari Ekadashi.

Auspicious Timings for Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025

According to the Vedic Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month will begin on 9th March at 7:45 PM and end on 10th March at 7:44 AM. Therefore, the Rangbhari Ekadashi fast will be observed on 10th March 2025.

Brahma Muhurat – 4:59 AM to 5:48 AM

Vijay Muhurat – 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM

Godhuli Muhurat – 6:24 PM to 6:49 PM

Nishita Muhurat – 12:07 AM to 12:55 AM

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise & Moonset Timings

Sunrise – 6:36 AM

Sunset – 6:26 PM

Moonrise – 2:51 PM

Moonset – 11th March at 4:59 AM

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Parana Timing

According to Panchang, the auspicious time to break the fast (Parana) is on 11th March between 6:35 AM and 8:00 AM. After breaking the fast, devotees should offer food, money, and other essentials in charity as per their devotion.

