/When is Santan Saptami 2026? Check date, puja vidhi, muhurat, and significance

Santan Saptami vrat matters deeply to mothers; it's the fast observed for their children's well-being, happiness, and a long life ahead of them. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, it falls every year on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, though, there's a bit of confusion around the exact date, all because of how the Tithi timing lines up.
In 2026, Saptami Tithi begins September 17 at 10:49 am and continues until September 18 at 1:01 pm. Since it stretches across two days, plenty of devotees aren't sure which one to actually observe the fast on.
According to the Drik Panchang, Saptami Tithi is technically active on both days, just at different hours, but there's a principle that settles this kind of thing: Udaya Tithi, which says the correct day for a vrat is whichever one has the Tithi present at sunrise. Since Saptami Tithi is present at sunrise on September 18, most traditions point to that date as the more auspicious choice for Santan Saptami vrat in 2026.
If you're observing on September 18, as per Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious windows for the puja:
Brahma Muhurat: 5:59 am to 6:45 am
Amrit Kaal: 9:24 am to 11:11 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 1:19 pm to 2:09 pm
Vijay Muhurat: 3:49 pm to 4:38 pm
Godhuli Muhurat: 7:57 pm to 8:20 pm
During the puja, a seven-knotted cotton thread, kalava, gets placed before Lord Shiva and worshipped. Once the rituals wrap up, mothers tie this sacred thread around their right wrist.
The thread is meant as a kind of prayer, really for the child's long life, protection, good health, and overall happiness. Seven, in this ritual, is considered a deeply auspicious number.
On the day of the vrat, devotees wake early, bathe, and put on clean clothes. They remember Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati first, then take a sankalp to begin the fast.
A clean red or yellow cloth is placed on a wooden platform, purified with Ganga water. Idols or pictures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are placed on top. A cotton thread with seven knots gets prepared next, colored with turmeric or saffron, and set before Lord Shiva.
The puja itself follows proper rituals: roli, sandalwood, flowers, fruits, sweets, all offered in turn. A ghee lamp stays lit through the worship.
Seven puas, made from jaggery, flour, and pure desi ghee, are offered alongside panchmeva. Devotees recite the Santan Saptami vrat katha, then perform aarti for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
After the puja, the seven-knotted thread goes on the right wrist. Donate seven puas to a Brahmin or someone in need, and eat the rest to close out the fast.
Santan Saptami vrat carries real spiritual weight for devotees praying for their children's long, healthy lives. There's date confusion this year, sure, but following the Udaya Tithi principle points clearly to September 18 as the day most widely accepted for observing the fast. With devotion and the rituals done properly, this vrat is believed to bring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's blessings down on the whole family.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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