When Is Saraswati Puja 2025? February 2 Or 3, Check Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Saraswati Vandana, And Significance Of Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja, a revered festival in India, celebrates Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, creativity, and intellect. It is observed across various states, particularly in West Bengal, Orissa, Delhi, Assam, and Bihar, and is also known as ‘Basant Panchami’ (also Vasant Panchami) in many regions. The day marks the arrival of the spring season and is dedicated to seeking blessings for learning, music, and arts.

Who is Goddess Saraswati?

Goddess Saraswati, revered as the deity of wisdom and enlightenment, is worshipped during Basant Panchami to invoke blessings for knowledge and creativity. Depicted in a serene white saree, holding a Veena and books, she sits on a lotus with a swan beside her, symbolizing purity and wisdom. On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers to Maa Saraswati, seeking liberation from ignorance and lethargy.

For students and those engaged in learning, Maa Saraswati represents the ultimate source of inspiration. During this day, parents introduce toddlers to letters, an event known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham, which marks the beginning of a child’s educational journey.

Saraswati Puja 2025: Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, "Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times Panchami Tithi doesn't prevail the whole of the day on Vasant Panchami day hence we believe that it is important to do Saraswati puja within Panchami Tithi."

► Basant Panchami: February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

► Basant Panchami Muhurat - 09:14 to 12:26

► Duration - 03 Hours 12 Mins

► Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:26

► Panchami Tithi Begins - 09:14 on Feb 02, 2025

► Panchami Tithi Ends - 06:52 on Feb 03, 2025

Saraswati Puja Traditions

The rituals for Saraswati Puja involve elaborate preparations and deep devotion. Temples and homes come alive with prayers, music, and the chanting of hymns. Common offerings include mango wood and leaves, Haldi (turmeric), Kumkum, Gangajal, Kalash, and Saraswati yantra. Wearing yellow, considered the color of knowledge and prosperity, is customary for the day.

Saraswati Puja Rituals

► Set up the Puja Space: Create an altar with a clay or marble idol of Goddess Saraswati. Decorate it with marigold and lotus flowers. Place books, pens, and educational materials near the idol, believed to attract divine blessings.

► Wear Yellow: Wearing yellow or orange on Saraswati Puja is considered auspicious, as these colors symbolize knowledge and prosperity.

► Performing the Puja: Begin the day early, preferably during Brahma Muhurat. Take a cleansing bath and prepare the puja space with flowers, sweets, and fruits. Perform daily rituals like lighting incense, offering flowers and sweets, and chanting mantras. Begin with the Saraswati Vandana followed by the puja rituals to invoke the goddess's blessings.

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati Vandana

According to Drik Panchang, Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami.

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता।

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना॥

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता।

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं।

वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्॥

हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्।

वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्॥२॥

Saraswati Puja is not only a day for spiritual growth but also a celebration of learning, creativity, and enlightenment. Zee News wishes you and your family a Very Happy Basant Panchami!