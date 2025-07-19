When Is Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2025? Check Date, Auspicious Yoga, Puja Timings, And More - Don’t Miss This Rare Bhaum Pradosh

Sawan 2025 begins with a spiritual powerhouse, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat on July 22, an auspicious day said to grant wealth, health, and removal of debts. When this sacred fast falls on a Tuesday, it’s not just any Pradosh, it becomes a celestial event backed by Mangala Gauri Vrat and Dwipushkar Yoga. Devotees of Lord Shiva mark this day with deep devotion, sacred rituals, and prayers for life transformation. Whether you're battling financial woes or seeking peace, this is the day to realign your karmic balance.

What Is Sawan Pradosh Vrat and Why Is It Special in 2025?

The first Pradosh Vrat of the holy month of Shravan (Sawan) is one of the most spiritually potent days in the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, making it a Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, a powerful occasion associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Mangala (Mars).

According to Hindu belief, fasting and praying on this day can:

1. Eliminate past sins

2. Remove doshas and afflictions

3. Bring prosperity and good health

4. Heal property disputes and debt troubles

This Pradosh fast holds double significance as it aligns with the Mangala Gauri Vrat, a special Tuesday vrat observed by married women for marital bliss and fertility.

Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat for Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 7:05 AM on July 22

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 4:39 AM on July 23

Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 7:18 PM to 9:22 PM (Duration: 2 Hours 4 Mins)

Brahma Muhurat (early prayers): 4:14 AM to 4:56 AM

According to Drik Panchang, "Pradosha Kaal begins after sunset, and when Trayodashi overlaps with this period, it becomes the ideal window for performing Shiva Puja."

Dwipushkar Yoga: Double the Results for Your Actions

An added cosmic bonus this year is the presence of Dwipushkar Yoga, from 5:37 AM to 7:05 AM on July 22. Astrologers believe that any spiritual act, ritual, or charity performed during this time brings twice the blessings.

So whether you're making donations, doing puja, or simply meditating—this window is your golden hour.

Significance of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Tuesday Pradosh)

When Pradosham falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Bhauma Pradosh or Mangala Pradosha. This vrat is observed with the goal of:

1. Seeking relief from long-standing debts

2. Healing physical ailments

3. Gaining courage, inner strength, and fearlessness

4. Resolving land and property disputes

Lord Mangala, the ruling deity of Tuesday, is associated with fiery energy, blood health, and real estate. Pairing his blessings with Lord Shiva’s compassion makes this vrat especially powerful.

Mangala Gauri Vrat: The Women’s Fast for Blissful Marriages

Coinciding with Pradosh Vrat is Mangala Gauri Vrat, observed by married women, especially newlyweds, for the longevity of their husbands and marital harmony. This ritual involves:

1. Early morning baths

2. Fasting throughout the day

3. Offering red flowers and sweets to Goddess Gauri

4. Reading or listening to the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha

Together, Bhaum Pradosh and Mangala Gauri form a spiritual synergy that supports material abundance and emotional wellbeing.

How to Observe the Sawan Pradosh Vrat?

If you’re planning to keep the fast on July 22, here’s how to do it right:

1. Take a bath before sunrise and wear clean clothes.

2. Offer milk, honey, ghee, and Bilva leaves to a Shiva Linga.

3. Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

4. Avoid garlic, onion, grains, and fried food throughout the day.

5. Break your fast after the Pradosh Puja Muhurat ends, preferably with sattvic food.

As per Drik Panchang, "Pradosha Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in lunar month. For Pradosham Vrat, day is fixed when Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosha Kala which starts after Sunset. The time window after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosha time overlaps is auspicious for Shiva Puja.

When Pradosham day falls on Tuesday, it is known as Bhauma Pradosha. Bhauma Pradosha, also known as Mangala Pradosha, is observed to seek relief from debts, resolve disputes related to land and property, and to enhance physical strength. This fast also helps protect against the negative effects of the Lord Mangala.

A person who observes Bhauma Pradosha Vrat on a Tuesday receives courage, inner strength, and fearlessness through the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Mangala. This fast helps in overcoming financial obstacles and also aids in curing various physical ailments."

The first Bhauma Pradosh Vrat of Sawan 2025 isn’t just another date on the calendar, it’s a rare spiritual opportunity. The combination of Pradosh Kaal, Mangala Gauri Vrat, and Dwipushkar Yoga makes it a day charged with divine vibrations. Whether you’re battling financial burdens, relationship issues, or seeking inner strength, July 22 could be your turning point.

So mark your calendar, prepare your altar, and invite Lord Shiva’s blessings into your life.

FAQs

1. When is the first Pradosh Vrat of Sawan in 2025?

The first Sawan Pradosh Vrat falls on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

2. What is special about Pradosh Vrat falling on a Tuesday?

It is called Bhauma Pradosh and is believed to remove debt, resolve disputes, and enhance physical strength.

3. What time is ideal for Pradosh Puja on this day?

The most auspicious time is between 7:18 PM and 9:22 PM during the Pradosh Kaal.

4. What is the significance of Dwipushkar Yoga on this day?

Dwipushkar Yoga is a rare and powerful yoga where actions or rituals bring double benefits.

5. Who observes the Mangala Gauri Vrat on this day?

Married women, especially newlyweds, observe it to seek marital bliss and harmony from Goddess Gauri.