When Is Sawan Shivaratri 2025? Date, Shubh Puja Muhurat, Fasting Rules, Rituals, And Shiv Aarti - Don’t Miss This Auspicious Night

The holy month of Sawan (Shravana) is a spiritually charged period for Lord Shiva’s devotees. Among the many sacred days of this month, Sawan Shivaratri holds a deeply significant place. Falling just once during Sawan, this sacred night is believed to wash away sins, bring peace, and strengthen the bond between devotee and deity.

While the better-known Maha Shivaratri falls in Phalguna (February-March), Sawan Shivaratri is equally auspicious, as the entire Sawan month is devoted to Shiva bhakti, fasting, and powerful rituals. Observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, this night-long worship is marked by intense devotion, temple visits, fasting, and offerings of Gangajal and Bilva leaves.

Let’s explore everything you need to know, from exact timings to vrat vidhi as per Drik Panchang, to make the most of this sacred celebration in 2025.

Sawan Shivaratri 2025 Date and Timings

Sawan Shivaratri: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 4:39 AM on July 23

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 2:28 AM on July 24

Shivaratri Puja Muhurat (Nishita Kaal Puja)

Time: 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM, July 24

Duration: 41 minutes

Ratri Prahar Puja Timings

First Prahar: 7:17 PM – 9:53 PM

Second Prahar: 9:53 PM – 12:28 AM

Third Prahar: 12:28 AM – 3:03 AM

Fourth Prahar: 3:03 AM – 5:38 AM

Shivaratri Parana (Breaking the Fast)

Parana Time: After 5:38 AM, July 24 (before Chaturdashi ends)

Sawan Shivaratri Vrat Vidhi (Fasting & Rituals)

Ek Bhukta Bhojan (One Meal) on Trayodashi:

A day before Shivaratri, devotees eat only once to purify their bodies.

Sankalp in the Morning:

Take a vow to observe the fast with full devotion and seek blessings for strength and spiritual growth.

Second Bath in the Evening:

Take a bath before evening puja or temple visit, wearing clean clothes.

Night-Long Puja:

Worship Lord Shiva during all four night prahars with Bel Patra, milk, honey, datura, and Gangajal. Chant "Om Namah Shivaya."

Breaking the Fast (Parana):

After sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi. Some traditions suggest waiting until Chaturdashi ends.

What Else Happens During Sawan?

1. Hariyali Amavasya: Another significant day, observed 1–2 days after Sawan Shivaratri, marking greenery, prosperity, and fertility rituals.

2. Kanwar Yatra: Pilgrims collect Gangajal and offer it at Shiva temples across India during Sawan, especially before Shivaratri.

Shiv Aarti

॥ शिवजी की आरती ॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा भगवान शिव की सबसे प्रसिद्ध आरती है। यह प्रसिद्ध आरती भगवान शिव से सम्बन्धित अधिकांश अवसरों पर गायी जाती है। आरती के समय दीपक द्वारा भगवान शिव की पूजा करते हुए सभी भक्तों द्वारा इस प्रार्थना को गाया जाता है।

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा,स्वामी जय शिव ओंकारा।

ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, सदाशिव,अर्द्धांगी धारा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

एकानन चतुराननपञ्चानन राजे।

हंसासन गरूड़ासनवृषवाहन साजे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

दो भुज चार चतुर्भुजदसभुज अति सोहे।

त्रिगुण रूप निरखतेत्रिभुवन जन मोहे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

अक्षमाला वनमालामुण्डमाला धारी।

त्रिपुरारी कंसारीकर माला धारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

श्वेताम्बर पीताम्बरबाघम्बर अंगे।

सनकादिक गरुणादिकभूतादिक संगे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

कर के मध्य कमण्डलुचक्र त्रिशूलधारी।

सुखकारी दुखहारीजगपालन कारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

ब्रह्मा विष्णु सदाशिवजानत अविवेका।

प्रणवाक्षर मध्येये तीनों एका॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

लक्ष्मी व सावित्रीपार्वती संगा।

पार्वती अर्द्धांगी,शिवलहरी गंगा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

पर्वत सोहैं पार्वती,शंकर कैलासा।

भांग धतूर का भोजन,भस्मी में वासा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

जटा में गंगा बहत है,गल मुण्डन माला।

शेष नाग लिपटावत,ओढ़त मृगछाला॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

काशी में विराजे विश्वनाथ,नन्दी ब्रह्मचारी।

नित उठ दर्शन पावत,महिमा अति भारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

त्रिगुणस्वामी जी की आरतीजो कोइ नर गावे।

कहत शिवानन्द स्वामी,मनवान्छित फल पावे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

Why Sawan Shivaratri is So Important?

Sawan Shivaratri is considered a divine night where the cosmic energy of Lord Shiva is most accessible. While Maha Shivaratri is more globally known, Sawan Shivaratri carries immense spiritual significance, especially for North Indian devotees who follow the Purnimanta lunar calendar.

Famous Shiva temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, and Badrinath witness grand celebrations and special Gangajal Abhishekams. Devotees flock in thousands to offer prayers and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and moksha.

Where Is It Celebrated the Most?

1. North Indian States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh

2. South & West Indian States: In regions following the Amanta lunar calendar (like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka), it coincides with Ashadha Shivaratri.

Sawan Shivaratri 2025 is more than just a religious observance—it’s a deeply meditative and transformational experience for Lord Shiva’s devotees. With powerful rituals, sacred fasts, and energy-filled nights of prayer, this occasion holds the potential to elevate your spiritual journey. Whether you're attending temple pujas, performing home rituals, or observing a full-night fast, this Shivaratri is your moment to reconnect, rejuvenate, and realign with divine consciousness.

FAQs

1. When is Sawan Shivaratri 2025?

Sawan Shivaratri will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

2. Is Sawan Shivaratri different from Maha Shivaratri?

Yes. Maha Shivaratri is in February/March, while Sawan Shivaratri falls during the Sawan month.

3. Can I eat anything during the fast?

Strict observers refrain from food entirely; others may consume fruits or milk.

4. When should I break my fast?

After sunrise and before the Chaturdashi Tithi ends on July 24.

5. What are the best offerings for Lord Shiva on this day?

Gangajal, Bilva leaves, milk, honey, datura, and sandalwood paste.