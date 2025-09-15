When Is Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, And Rituals You Must Know

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is a festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma—the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. Celebrated with great devotion by artisans, engineers, and workers, this day holds immense cultural and spiritual value. In 2025, the festival falls on September 17 during Kanya Sankranti, when devotees across India and Nepal will worship their tools, machinery, and instruments to seek blessings for prosperity, innovation, and safety in their work.

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2025?

Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, during Kanya Sankranti. As per Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment is at 01:55 AM, marking the auspicious time when devotees begin their rituals. This day is also observed as Bhadra Sankranti, the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, according to the Bisuddhasidhanta calendar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Here are the Vishwakarma Puja During Kanya Sankranti timings as per Drik Panchang:

Vishwakarma Puja Date on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - 01:55 AM

Kanya Sankranti on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Lord Vishwakarma is revered in Hindu tradition as the divine architect of the universe, the creator of mechanical sciences, architecture, and Vastu Shastra. He is believed to have designed not only the cosmic order but also several legendary creations mentioned in scriptures, including:

1. Dwarka City for Lord Krishna.

2. Indraprastha Palace for the Pandavas.

3. Sudamapuri for Sudama Ji.

4. Golden Lanka for Ravana.

5. Swargaloka, the celestial abode of the Gods.

6. Divine weapons like Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra, Lord Shiva’s Trishula, and Lord Kartikeya’s spear.

This legacy makes Lord Vishwakarma a symbol of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, worshipped by artisans, engineers, traders, and industrial workers alike.

ALSO READ | Aries Weekly Horoscope For September 15 - 21: You May Be Drawn Towards Someone New, Take Things Slow

Rituals and Traditions

The festival is marked by unique rituals that celebrate skill and craftsmanship:

1.Devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma with prayers, flowers, incense, and offerings.

2. Tools, machinery, and instruments—from small artisan tools to large factory equipment—are cleaned, decorated, and worshipped as symbols of livelihood.

3. Industrial units, workshops, and factories conduct special pujas, followed by community feasts.

4. Workers seek blessings for safety, innovation, and prosperity in their professions.

In India, Vishwakarma Puja is generally observed as a restricted holiday, while in Nepal it is recognised as a public holiday with full government closure. The festival is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti in some regions.

Why Vishwakarma Puja Matters Today?

Beyond its religious essence, Vishwakarma Puja is a celebration of human skill and progress. It highlights the value of hard work, dedication, and creativity in building society. From traditional artisans to modern engineers, everyone who contributes to construction, design, and innovation finds inspiration in this festival.

By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees not only seek divine blessings but also reaffirm their commitment to excellence, safety, and productivity in their work.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)