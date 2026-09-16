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  • /When is Vishwakarma Puja 2026? Check date, muhurat and importance of the festival here

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2026? Check date, muhurat and importance of the festival here

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 will be celebrated on September 17, marking an auspicious day to worship Lord Vishwakarma and seek blessings for success and growth.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
When is Vishwakarma Puja 2026? Check date, muhurat and importance of the festival here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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