/When is Vishwakarma Puja 2026? Check date, muhurat and importance of the festival here

Vishwakarma Puja honours Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect believed to have built the universe itself. It's a big day for artisans, engineers, factory workers, anyone whose life revolves around machinery and tools. On this day, devotees don't just worship Lord Vishwakarma. They also worship their equipment and workplace, seeking blessings for success and smooth operations.
The date follows the Sun's movement into Kanya Rashi, or Virgo, every year. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on September 17. For anyone working in technical, mechanical, or industrial fields, this day carries real weight.
You'll need items for two things here: worshipping Lord Vishwakarma and honouring your tools and machines. Here's what typically goes on the list:
Supari, haldi, roli, mauli
Flowers and garlands
Cloves and cardamom
Yellow cloth and a wooden chowki
Earthen kalash and janeu
Dry coconut, plus a whole coconut with husk intact
Dahi and cucumber
Fruits and sweets
Incense sticks and camphor
Akshat (rice)
Havan kund and mango wood
Desi ghee and ittar
Navgraha items and yellow ashwagandha
On the day itself, devotees set up a photo or idol of Lord Vishwakarma right at their workplace, shop, factory, wherever they work. The area gets cleaned first, then decorated with flowers.
Before the puja begins, machines and tools get a proper cleaning too. Tilak is applied to the equipment during the ritual, along with offerings of flowers and akshat. Bhog's offered to Lord Vishwakarma next, followed by aarti. Once the puja wraps up, prasad gets distributed to everyone present. And in a lot of places, the machines themselves get a day of rest, a small gesture of respect.
People believe this puja brings growth in business and in professional life generally. It's also thought to protect tools, machines, and vehicles from damage, keeping everything running the way it should. For anyone in industry, factory work, or engineering, the day matters even more, bringing a sense of positivity and success into the workplace.
A few simple mantras devotees chant during the puja:
Om Aadhar Shaktpe Namah
Om Koomayi Namah
Om Anantam Namah
Prithivyai Namah
At its heart, Vishwakarma Puja isn't only about rituals. It's about respect for the tools and machines that quietly support the work we do every day. Worship Lord Vishwakarma, keep things clean, bring genuine devotion to the day, and what you're really seeking is success, safety, and prosperity in your professional life.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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