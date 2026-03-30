When will Hanuman Jayanti 2026 be celebrated in India? Check date, significance and more

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is synonymous to strength, courage and devotion. Observed on thefull moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, this day is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is worshipped across India and the day holds tremendous significance for Hindus. In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 2.

Hanuman Jayanti: Date, Tithi, Time

Hanuman Jayanti Date: April 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins - 7.06 am on Apr 1, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 7.41 am on Apr 2, 2026



(Source: Drik Panchang)

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Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Significance and celebrations

Lord Hanuman is seen as a symbol of loyalty, strength and selfless service. It is belived that Hanuman - who was known for his utter devotion for Lors Rama - was born at sunrise. To mark Hanuman Jayanti, temples across the country start spiritual discourses at dawn before sunrise and stop it after sunrise. Lord Hanuman was born to Vanar Raj Kesari and Mother Anjana, a cursed Apsara living on earth. An ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman is known by several other names - Bajrangbali, Sundar, Maruti Nandan, Pavan Putra, Anjani Nandan, and Sankat Mochan.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated across the country by Hindus. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and apply sindoor (vermilion) to Hanuman idols, a tradition based on the belief that it pleases him. Special prayers, including chanting the Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan, are offered to overcome obstacles. Hanuman, known as Sankat Mochan because of the attributes he embodies - powerful, courageous, one who removes obstacles - is worshipped by devotees seeking blessings and his protection. From observing fast, and visiting Hanuman temples to organizing Sundar Kaand Paath, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare by devotees.

Here are some mantras you can chant on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti:

1. Om Ham Hanumate Namah..!!

2. Om Namo Bhagvate Hanumate Namah..!!

3. Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata..!