/When will Sawan 2026 begin? Check date, Somwar calendar and everything devotees should know

Sawan 2026 date: Lord Shiv, also lovingly called Mahadev, is considered the ultimate source of welfare and transformation in Hinduism. In the Hindu calendar, the Shravan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The entire month is considered auspicious for seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep various fasts during the Shravan month to please Lord Shiva. Sawan is celebrated between July and August, and is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that during this sacred period, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single pot of water to the Shivling can help devotees overcome their difficulties.