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When will Sawan 2026 begin? Check date, Somwar calendar and everything devotees should know

When will Sawan 2026 begin: During the holy Sawan, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single pot of water to the Shivling can help devotees overcome their difficulties. Check when it begins, history, significance, rituals and all you need to know about this sacred month

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 06:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
When will Sawan 2026 begin? Check date, Somwar calendar and everything devotees should know
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