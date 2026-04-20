When will Sawan 2026 begin? Date, history, significance, rituals, and all you need to know about this sacred month

Sawan 2026 date: Lord Shiv, also lovingly called Mahadev, is considered the ultimate source of welfare and transformation in Hinduism. In the Hindu calendar, the Shravan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The whole month is considered auspicious to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep various fasts during the Shravan month to please Lord Shiva. Sawan is celebrated between July and August, and is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that during this sacred period, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single pot of water to the Shivling can help devotees overcome their difficulties.

When will Sawan begin in 2026?

This year, the Sawan month will begin on July 30, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026, lasting for approximately 28 days. Apart from the Mondays of Sawan, several other dates in this month are considered highly auspicious for worship, including Pradosh Vrat (Trayodashi), Sawan Shivratri (Chaturdashi), Nag Panchami, Amavasya, and Purnima, especially for performing Jalabhishek.

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Sawan Somwar 2026 Dates

July 30, 2026: Beginning of Sawan

August 3, 2026: First Sawan Somwar Vrat

August 10, 2026: Second Sawan Somwar Vrat

August 17, 2026: Third Sawan Somwar Vrat

August 24, 2026: Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2026: End of Shravan Month

History of Sawan

The tradition of Sawan Somwar traces back to ancient Hindu mythology and the sacred Shiva Purana. During the cosmic event known as Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean created a deadly poison called Halahala. To save the universe from destruction, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, which turned his neck blue and earned him the name Neelkanth.

To ease his suffering, gods and devotees offered him cooling elements like milk and water, which is a practice that later formed the basis of Sawan Puja. Since this event is believed to have taken place in the month of Shravan, the period became especially devoted to Lord Shiva, marked by prayers, fasting, and acts of gratitude and penance.

Significance of Sawan

The month of Sawan is deeply rooted in the legend of Lord Shiva, who drank the deadly poison produced during the Samudra Manthan to save the world. To protect him, Goddess Parvati held his neck to prevent the poison from spreading through his body, shielding him from greater harm but still leaving him in immense pain. Because of this act of sacrifice and devotion, Sawan is considered especially sacred to Lord Shiva.

Prayers offered during Sawan are believed to be especially powerful. A key tradition is fasting on Mondays, known as Shravan Somwar. Some devotees also begin the Solah Somwar Vrat, fasting every Monday for sixteen consecutive weeks, even beyond Sawan. Tuesdays are special too, as many married women observe the Mangal Gauri Vrat, praying to Goddess Parvati for their family’s happiness and well-being.

Sawan 2026 Rituals to please Lord Shiva

Before beginning the puja rituals, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath, ensuring both the house and the puja room are thoroughly cleaned. They then place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a wooden board, light a diya filled with desi ghee, and offer heartfelt prayers. To invoke the divine presence, Vedic mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva are chanted, followed by the recitation of the Shravan Maas Katha and Shiva Chalisa.

Afterward, devotees visit the temple to perform the abhishek of the Shivalingam with panchamrit (a sacred mixture of milk, curd, sugar powder, honey, and ghee). They conclude by pouring water over the Shivalingam once more, adorning it with fresh flowers and Bilva Patra, which holds special significance for Lord Shiva, and offering white sweets as a symbol of purity and devotion. Devotees are encouraged to perform Rudrabhishek throughout the month.

Additionally, items like itra (perfume), chandan (sandalwood paste), and akshat (unbroken rice) are also presented during the puja to honor Lord Shiva.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)