Where Art Meets Worship: ‘Kala Dwara Aaradhana’ Illuminates Somnath’s Music Festival

Somnath Kshetra in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, is home to the first of the 12 holy Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Situated on the Arabian Sea's shore, this ancient temple finds mention in sacred texts like the Skanda Purana and Shiv Purana.

The Somnath Temple in Gujarat is believed to have been built in four phases, each using a different material.

Gold: The first phase was built out of gold by Chandra, the moon god.

Silver: The second phase was built out of silver by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka.

Wood: The third phase was built out of sandalwood by Lord Krishna.

Stone: The fourth phase was built out of stone by Bhimdeva, the Solanki ruler of Gujarat.

The temple, featuring a grand 155-ft Shikhar, a 10-ton Kalash, and a 27-ft Dhwajdand, is one of India's most visited Shiva shrines. Deeply rooted in Shaivism, Somnath embodies the tradition of Nāṭya (dance) and Gāna (music), where spiritual devotion merges with artistic expression. The Natya Mandap stands as a testament to this heritage.

To revive this tradition, the Somnath Festival of Dance & Music, curated by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited and IGNCA Regional Centre Vadodara, gathers esteemed artists to celebrate Maha Shivratri. The festival, featuring Veena, Bhajans, Raas, and Dyro, offers a soulful tribute to Lord Shiva, reconnecting the temple with its rich artistic past.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the three-day Somnath Mahotsav, a grand celebration marking Mahashivratri at Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a revered pilgrimage site. He described the festival as a harmonious blend of faith, devotion, and art. Organized by the Tourism Department of Gujarat, this year's Mahotsav is themed "Kala Dwara Aaradhana" (Worship Through Art).

He emphasized that Somnath is not just a religious landmark but a symbol of resilience, cultural heritage, and Indian identity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that Somnath exemplifies the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ initiative. In this context, he acknowledged the Somnath-Tamil Sangam and Kashi-Tamil Sangam as significant cultural exchanges.

Calling this first-ever Somnath Mahotsav a divine coincidence, the Chief Minister highlighted its alignment with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the leader behind the temple's reconstruction. He also spoke about the spiritual importance of the Triveni Sangam, where the Sarasvati, Hiran, and Kapila rivers meet near the Arabian Sea. To mark the occasion, he announced a special evening aarti with 108 lamps at the Triveni Sangam during the festival.

Before officially inaugurating the Mahotsav, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the sacred Sangam Aarti at Triveni Sangam, offering prayers at spiritually significant site.

A special three-day exhibition, वाद्यम् - नादस्य यात्रा (Vādyam - Nādasya Yātrā) "Instruments – A Journey of Sound," explores the deep connection between sound, spirituality, and artistic expression. Showcasing the evolution of musical instruments in sacred Indian traditions, the exhibition highlights their mythological significance and representation in visual and sculptural arts.

Additionally, the “Sangam Aarti” at Triveni Ghat will be held every evening, featuring 108 diyas at the sacred confluence of the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati rivers.

Scholars from Sri Somnath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya hosted seminars on "Somnath: Temple, Tirtha & Tradition" (सौमनाथः मन्दिरं, तीर्थं, परंपराच) on the mornings of 24th and 25th February 2025, delving into the temple’s spiritual and historical legacy.