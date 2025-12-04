Who Is Called The Father Of Indian Navy? Know History, Key Facts, And When The Indian Navy Started

Navy Day is a time to celebrate the bravery, dedication, and achievements of India’s naval forces. Observed every year on December 4, the day commemorates a major chapter in India’s naval history and honours the personnel who continue to protect the nation’s seas. Navy Day 2025 is not only a tribute to the valour shown during Operation Trident in the 1971 Indo-Pak War but also a reminder of India’s rich maritime heritage, inspired by visionaries like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, widely regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.

Navy Day 2025: Significance and Historical Background

December 4 marks the Indian Navy’s remarkable success during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, when swift naval operations decisively influenced the conflict’s outcome. The day is celebrated to recognise the courage, discipline, and sacrifices of naval officers, sailors, and their families, who remain on constant alert to safeguard the country’s long coastlines and busy trade routes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While the 1971 victory is central to the day, Navy Day also highlights India’s ongoing maritime security efforts, its humanitarian missions during floods and cyclones, and its collaborations with international naval forces to maintain peace in the Indian Ocean region.

Operation Trident: A Bold Strike in Naval History

The origins of Navy Day trace back to December 3, 1971, when Pakistan launched an unexpected attack on Indian air bases. In response, the Indian Navy executed Operation Trident the following night, targeting Pakistan’s Karachi Naval Headquarters. Using three missile boats—INS Veer, INS Nipat, and INS Nirghat—supported by Vidyut-class boats, India destroyed three Pakistani naval vessels, including the PNS Khaibar.

This operation, led by Commodore Kasargod Pattana Shetty Gopal Rao, showcased strategic planning, precision, and confidence, marking a turning point in naval warfare. The victory led to December 4 being officially designated as Navy Day, honouring those who served in the mission and spotlighting the Navy’s contributions to national security.

Key Facts About the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has grown into a modern and formidable maritime force. Some notable achievements include:

Oldest Naval Air Squadron in Asia: INAS 550, formed in 1953.

INS Vikrant’s Legacy: Played a major role in 1971; its modern successor, IAC-1, reflects India’s naval advancement.

First Nuclear Submarine Lease: INS Chakra leased from Russia in 1988.

Humanitarian Role: Assists during natural disasters, delivering relief and medical support.

INS Arihant: India’s first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine.

MARCOS: Elite Marine Commandos trained for high-risk missions.

Gender Inclusivity: First female officers inducted in 1992.

Global Collaborations: Participates in exercises like Malabar and Varuna, strengthening international partnerships.

These milestones underscore the Indian Navy’s critical role in both defence and humanitarian missions.

Celebrations for Navy Day 2025

In 2025, the Indian Navy will hold a Naval Day Operation Demo at Shankumukham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 3 at 4:30 pm. President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi will host the operational display. Events across naval bases include parades, demonstrations of advanced naval capabilities, and live broadcasts for citizens nationwide.

Who is Known as the Father of the Indian Navy?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior king, is widely recognized as the Father of the Indian Navy. His visionary strategies and maritime accomplishments laid the foundation for a robust naval force in India at a time when European powers dominated the seas. Shivaji recognised the strategic importance of maritime strength for defence, trade, and state security, setting India on the path toward a self-reliant naval force.

Why Shivaji Maharaj is the Father of the Indian Navy

Shivaji Maharaj established a Maratha naval force, built fortified naval bases along the Konkan coast, and introduced innovative naval tactics such as guerrilla warfare at sea. His fleet protected India’s coastline from European powers like the Portuguese, Dutch, and British, while safeguarding crucial maritime trade routes.

Strategic forts like Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, and Suvarnadurg, along with a fleet of agile ships suited to coastal waters, showcased Shivaji’s engineering skills and foresight. These contributions laid the groundwork for what would evolve into the modern Indian Navy.

As India celebrates Navy Day 2025, it is a moment to honour the courage of those who defended the nation during Operation Trident, recognize the ongoing dedication of naval personnel, and remember the vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy continues to inspire India’s maritime strength. From historical victories to modern advancements, Navy Day is a testament to India’s rich naval heritage and the indomitable spirit of those who protect its waters.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)