On July 7, 2016, renowned Indian paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari was found dead at his home in Dwarka, leaving fans and the paranormal community stunned.

At just 31, he was discovered lying on his bathroom floor with a faint black mark around his neck. While police classified it as a case of asphyxiation, many were skeptical, unwilling to believe it was a straightforward suicide—especially given his mysterious line of work and rising fame.

From TV Host to Paranormal Icon

Born on September 2, 1984, Gaurav rose to fame as the host of MTV’s Girl’s Night Out with Rannvijay Singh, where three women braved haunted locations to face supernatural forces. He also appeared in shows like Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone, Bhoot Aaya, Fear Files, and Haunting: Australia. As the CEO and founder of the Indian Paranormal Society, he became a recognized figure both in India and abroad, investigating ghosts, UFOs, and unexplained phenomena.

The Mystery of His Passing

Although the post-mortem confirmed death due to asphyxia, speculation swirled about possible foul play. Just a month earlier, Gaurav had confided in his wife about feeling an overpowering negative force pulling him in, something he was finding hard to resist. She dismissed it then, attributing it to work-related pressure.

According to Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West), police concluded, “It is a clear case of suicide. He hanged himself in the bathroom with his wife’s dupatta on Thursday night,” as reported to The Times of India.