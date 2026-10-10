/Why every Bengali wakes up at 4 AM on Mahalaya to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra

New Delhi: In millions of Bengali homes, Mahalaya morning doesn’t begin with an alarm. It begins in the dark, with a radio crackling to life and a deep voice chanting Sanskrit shlokas. Families have woken to this sound for generations, whether in Kolkata, Delhi, London or New York.
Mahalaya is the day Pujo truly begins for Bengalis. It ends Pitru Paksha, the fortnight when families remember their ancestors, and opens Devi Paksha. Tradition says this is the day Goddess Durga starts her journey down to earth.
The story goes back to 1933, when the Calcutta station of the Indian State Broadcasting Service aired a programme unlike anything listeners had heard. It started as an experiment, but it soon became a ritual people couldn’t imagine the festival without.
Birendra Krishna Bhadra was born in August 1905 in Ahiritola, North Kolkata. He worked as a broadcaster, playwright, actor, narrator and theatre director, and began his career at All India Radio, producing and adapting plays.
Of everything he did, it was his narration of Mahishasura Mardini that made his name in Bengal’s cultural memory. The programme was conceived by Nripendranath Majumdar and scripted by Bani Kumar. Pandit Harishchandra Bali and Pankaj Kumar Mallick set it to music, with compositions by Raichand Boral. Together they made something that went well beyond a radio show. Even now, Bengali children know Bhadra’s voice as the sound of Maa Durga arriving.
Durga Puja falls in September or October, in the Hindu month of Ashvin. Elaborate pandals go up across the city, each housing the idol of the Goddess slaying the demon Mahishasura. Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha and Kartikeya stand beside her and are worshipped too.
This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 16 to October 21, 2026.
Shubho Mahalaya to all!
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