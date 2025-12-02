Why Gen Z And Millennials Are Turning To Gita For Mental Strength

By Yudhistir Govinda Das

Amid career pressure, digital overload, and constant changes, the youth of India are turning back to a very familiar old friend, but this time, in a new way, the Bhagavad Gita. Young people in India are hugely interested in religion and spirituality, but they don't follow the same path as their elders. The Bhagavad Gita spoken thousands of years ago and was traditionally read in homes and temples. Today, it is reaching young people on phones, reels and podcasts. Gen Z is finding wisdom through short clips amidst their hectic lives. Here’s why the Gita is resonating so deeply with Gen Z and millennials today:

1. Framework For Clear Thinking

Be it millennials hitting their 30s or the Gen-Z crowd that people expect to see partying in clubs, everyone is getting attracted to spiritual paths. The Gita introduces various forms of yoga which among other things, also helps in cultivating sharp unbiased thinking. It encourages stepping back, observing emotions, and choosing a well informed method of decision making instead of impulsive reactions.

2. Strategies For Managing Stress And Anxiety

Academic competition, uncertainty in job and the pressure to “figure life out” early have made stress a constant companion. The Gita’s teachings on addressing these emotions and challenges are of great help to the young adults when they face such hardships. To get rid of the stress and anxiety issues, one should not only practice yogic meditation as presented in the Gita but also make changes to their lifestyle like doing regular asanas and pranayama, following a sattvik diet, and getting enough sleep.

3. Shifting Focus From Outcomes To Effort

For today’s youth, life feels like a constant scoreboard, marks, job titles, salaries, followers, and relationship milestones. The pressure to always be on track creates fear and self-doubt. Gita’s principle of karma yoga cuts through this noise. It teaches that no matter how, give your best effort without obsessing over results.

4. A Search for Stability In An Unstable World

From economic shifts to changing relationships, nothing feels predictable for today’s youth. Amid this uncertainty, the Gita acts like an anchor offering timeless clarity when everything else feels temporary. Its teachings remind them that peace is not found outside but built within. For a generation craving emotional grounding, the Gita becomes more than a scripture; it becomes a companion.

(Yudhistir Govinda Das is Country Director, ISKCON India. The views expressed in the article are that of the author.)