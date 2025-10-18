Gold is more than wealth - it is a symbol of purity, protection, and divine energy. During Diwali, buying gold is not just tradition; it is a way of welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and renewing faith in timeless prosperity.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is not merely a celebration - it is a moment of reflection, renewal, and gratitude. The worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the divine force of wealth and abundance, lies at its heart. Buying gold during this time is an act of inviting prosperity and good fortune into one's home. In Indian culture, gold is considered the purest metal - radiant, indestructible, and a direct symbol of the goddess herself.

Jenik Soni, CEO, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. as shared by why Indians worship Goddess Lakshmi and invest in gold during Diwali 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But beyond its spiritual essence, there's a deep economic logic to this tradition. In 2025, gold prices in India have touched historic highs - hovering around Rs 1,08,000 per 10 grams - yet consumer demand remains robust. This shows that for Indian families, gold is not just a commodity; it is a store of trust and timeless value.

Gold's strength lies in its ability to combine emotion with economics. Spiritually, it embodies purity and prosperity. Financially, it remains one of the most reliable hedges against inflation and currency fluctuations. While markets may rise and fall, gold holds its ground. For instance, even during global slowdowns, gold often delivers returns of 8-10 percent annually, helping investors preserve wealth.

For jewellery lovers and investors alike, gold serves two purposes: it beautifies and it secures. From an investment standpoint, a modest 10-15 percent allocation of gold in one's portfolio helps diversify risk and protect against economic uncertainty. From an emotional standpoint, gold jewellery connects generations - it's a legacy passed from parents to children, carrying stories, memories, and meaning.

Families buy jewellery not only for adornment but also as a long-term investment. A necklace bought during Diwali today might one day finance a dream, a home, or a wedding. That's the beauty of gold - it's wealth you can wear, preserve, and cherish.

We believe true prosperity is one that shines ethically, beautifully, and lastingly. May this Diwali bring you blessings of abundance, stability, and the golden glow of good fortune.