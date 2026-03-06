Why is Rang Panchami celebrated five days after Holi? Know the meaning, traditions and spiritual significance

Rang Panchami is a colourful Hindu festival that is celebrated five days after Holi. While Holi marks the beginning of the festival of colours, Rang Panchami is considered the final celebration of this joyful period. On this day, people play with colours, visit temples, and celebrate with friends and family. The festival is especially popular in many parts of India where communities come together to spread happiness and positivity.

What is Rang Panchami?

According to Drik Panchang, Rang Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The festival is closely connected with the Holi celebrations and is believed to bring joy, positivity, and harmony.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to mythology, the tradition of Rang Panchami dates back to the Dwapar Yuga. It is believed that Lord Krishna played Holi with Radha Rani, and seeing their joyful celebration, the Gopis also joined them. The colourful celebration became so divine that even the gods and goddesses joined the festivities by taking the form of Gopis and cowherds. Because of this belief, Rang Panchami is sometimes called the Holi of the Gods and Goddesses.

Rang Panchami 2026: Date and Timing

According to the Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month will begin at 7:20 PM on March 7, 2026, and end at 9:14 PM on March 8, 2026.

Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Rang Panchami will be celebrated on March 8, 2026.

This year, the festival will also fall during Dhruva Yoga and Swati Nakshatra, which are considered spiritually significant.

Why is Rang Panchami celebrated five days after Holi?

Holi is mainly celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Rang Panchami, on the other hand, focuses more on spreading joy, positivity, and colourful celebrations in everyday life.

According to Drik Panchang, playing with colours on this day is considered very auspicious. The colours or gulal symbolise the removal of negative energy and the spreading of happiness and harmony.

Rang Panchami is also believed to mark the final day of the extended Holi celebrations, which begin with Holika Dahan. The festival ends the Holi season on a joyful and festive note.

Rang Panchami traditions and celebrations

1. Playing with Colours

Just like Holi, people celebrate Rang Panchami by playing with colours. Friends, families, and communities gather in streets, parks, and temples to enjoy the colourful celebrations. Music, dancing, and festive processions are also common in many regions.

2. Temple Rituals

Many devotees visit temples on this day to offer prayers. In some temples, coloured powders are offered to the deities as part of special rituals. Devotees believe this brings blessings, happiness, and prosperity.

3. Community Celebrations

Rang Panchami is also a time for social gatherings. People organise community events, cultural programs, and festive meals. These celebrations help strengthen bonds between neighbours and families.

Rang Panchami is a joyful festival that completes the Holi celebrations with colours, devotion, and community bonding. Celebrated five days after Holi, the festival reminds people to spread happiness, positivity, and harmony in their lives. Through colours, prayers, and celebrations, Rang Panchami keeps the spirit of Holi alive even after the main festival ends.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)