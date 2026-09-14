/Why Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Pann Puja on Ganesh Chaturthi: Check Pann dates of 2026

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the holiday with special Pann Puja, also known as Vinayak Tchoram (in Kashmiri) or Vinayaka Chaturthi. This year, Pann is being celebrated on September 14. Kashmiri pandits offer prayers to the Goddess, who is revered by the name of Beeb Garab Maej (maej stands for mother) and Ganpati ( Vinayaka), respectively.
Kashmiri Pandit household smells of desi ghee, fresh flowers, and delicious-looking Roth prasad. Pann Puja or Pann Pooza is originally associated with the spinning of newly produced cotton and worshipping the twin agricultural local goddesses, Vibha and Garbha to whom the devotees offer Prasad known as Roths.
A Roth is a sweet bread kind of a preparation which is first offered to the Goddess and then distributed amongst each other. It is also believed that two local goddesses transformed into one, known as Beeb Garab Maej—the mother goddess who is prayed to on this day.
Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are revered in the puja. Beeb Garab Maej, the goddess who is the prime deity on this day is seen carrying lota or a water pot which is placed at the Puja area. Then, most importantly, a single long cotton thread is tied to the pot's neck with a handful of dramun or runner grass kept inside it, pointing again to its agricultural origin.
Some of the rice, flowers and dramun grass is then distributed amongst the family members who sit in the puja and the Roth preparations are kept in front of the goddess and earthen pot to signify the prasad offering to the goddess. Also, some fruits are offered to the mother goddess besides Roth.
On this day, after the fruits and Roth prasad is offered to the Beeb Garab Maej, a legendary story (Katha) of the goddess Beeb Garab Maej is read by one person while others attentively listen to the tale. The story is quite similar to the Satyanarayana Katha read during the Vrat.
After the Katha has been read, the people present at Pann Puja offer the dramun grass, rice and flowers to the pot and pray with folded hands to the goddess for prosperity and good health.
The prasad of Roth and fruits is consumed by the devotees and the rest of the Roths are distributed amongst friends and family.
There is also a tradition that goes - you distribute the exact number of Roths to particular families respectively and the practice of sharing the Roth prasad should continue year-after-year without a fail.
In the same month, there are different dates when the Roth Prasad can be made and Pann Pooza conducted. But the majority celebrates it on Vinayak Chaturthi. It signifies prosperity, auspiciousness and holds greater significance in Kashmiri households - keeping the tradition alive.
September 14, 2026 (Monday): 1st Saat (Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya)
September 21, 2026 (Monday): 2nd Saat (Bhadrapada Shukla Dashami)
September 23, 2026 (Wednesday): 3rd Saat (Bhadrapada Shukla Dwadashi)
September 24, 2026 (Thursday): 4th Saat (Vitasta Trayodashi)
September 25, 2026 (Friday): 5th Saat (Anant Chaturdashi)
Families who faced bereavement or an untoward event in the past year traditionally observe the 4th and 5th sath dates.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and Pann puja to all!
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