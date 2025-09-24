World Ayurveda Day 2025: History, Significance, And Why It Is Called 'Science Of Life'

World Ayurveda Day 2025: World Ayurveda Day 2025, observed on September 23, is dedicated to celebrating India’s ancient system of holistic healing that has stood the test of time for over 5,000 years. This year, the day not only honours the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda but also highlights its growing global relevance in promoting preventive healthcare, natural wellness, and sustainable living. From balancing the mind, body, and spirit to offering solutions for modern lifestyle disorders, Ayurveda offers various health benefits.

History of World Ayurveda Day

World Ayurveda Day was first celebrated in 2016 by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, to spread awareness about Ayurveda’s holistic approach to health and well-being. Traditionally, the day was observed on Dhanvantari Jayanti, which falls on varying dates in October or November, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

However, in 2024, the government announced a major change, from 2025 onwards, World Ayurveda Day would be observed annually on September 23. This move ensures a fixed identity on the global calendar, making it easier for institutions, practitioners, and international communities to organise events, research conferences, and awareness programs.

World Ayurveda Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Ayurveda Day 2025, “Ayurveda for People, Ayurveda for Planet,” emphasises Ayurveda’s dual role in enhancing individual health and protecting the environment. On one hand, Ayurveda offers holistic solutions for preventing and managing diseases through diet, lifestyle, and natural remedies. On the other, it advocates sustainable living practices—using eco-friendly herbs, promoting mindful consumption, and respecting natural resources. This theme underlines that Ayurveda is not just personal healthcare, but also a pathway to planetary well-being.

World Ayurveda Day 2025: Significance

The significance of Ayurveda Day lies in its vision of taking India’s traditional medical wisdom to the world stage. Ayurveda is not just about treating illness; it is about preventive health, lifestyle balance, and harmony between body, mind, and environment.

Swagatika Das, CEO & Co-founder, Nat Habit, says, "In the evolving world of beauty and wellness, Ayurveda continues to stand out for its timeless relevance. Unlike quick-fix trends, it views beauty as an extension of overall well-being, a philosophy that deeply resonates with today’s conscious consumer. Ingredients like turmeric, hibiscus, neem, aloe vera, tulsi, and sandalwood, when used in their purest and most potent form, offer visible results while staying rooted in tradition.

Natural, Safe, and Transparent

What makes Ayurveda future-ready is its ability to adapt. Modern formulations are now guided by rigorous R&D and science-backed processes, where herbs are carefully decocted and preserved to optimise efficacy without compromising on authenticity. This integration of tradition with innovation ensures products that are natural, safe, and transparent, qualities that today’s mindful users value most."

Harshit Gohil, Founder, 365 Veda, says, “Ayurveda is one of the greatest legacies of our ancestors, a system rooted in prevention, balance, and longevity. Unlike curative models that intervene after illness, Ayurveda prioritises preserving health, or Swasthasya Swasthya Rakshanam. Centuries ago, it was recognised that each individual’s health is shaped by unique physiology, lifestyle, and environment—a truth now echoed by precision medicine and genomics. The rise of Ayurceuticals signals a transformative shift, merging Ayurveda’s wisdom with data, research, and technology to deliver truly personalised, preventive care. Today, 72% of Ayurveda products are external applications, but their real power lies in healing from within. As healthcare inevitably shifts from curative to preventive, Ayurveda is poised to redefine global health not as the absence of disease, but as a continuum of balance.”

Siddhant Agarwal, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Avimee Herbal, says, "World Ayurveda Day is a celebration of our shared heritage and a reminder of Ayurveda’s timeless relevance in everyday life. Skincare today isn’t just about beauty—it’s about health, balance, and self-care, and Ayurveda provides exactly that. People everywhere are seeking products that are natural, safe, and effective, and Ayurveda delivers these benefits through simple yet powerful formulations."