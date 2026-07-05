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World Biryani day 2026: The ultimate one-pot Biryani recipe for beginners - easy veg and non-veg versions

World Biryani Day 2026 is the perfect excuse to bring the aroma of India's most loved rice dish into your kitchen. If you've always been intimidated by biryani, these beginner-friendly one-pot recipes will help you make a delicious meal without complicated steps.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
World Biryani day 2026: The ultimate one-pot Biryani recipe for beginners - easy veg and non-veg versions

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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