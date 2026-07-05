/World Biryani day 2026: The ultimate one-pot Biryani recipe for beginners - easy veg and non-veg versions

World Biryani Day 2026: Biryani is more than just a dish, it's an emotion. From family gatherings and festive celebrations to weekend indulgences, biryani holds a special place in Indian kitchens. While many people love eating it, making biryani at home often feels overwhelming because of the lengthy preparation, layering techniques, and multiple cooking stages. This World Biryani Day 2026, why not keep things simple? If you're a beginner, a one-pot biryani is the easiest way to enjoy all the rich flavours without spending hours in the kitchen. These recipes require minimal effort, fewer utensils, and ingredients that are easily available at home.