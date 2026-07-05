/World Biryani day 2026: The ultimate one-pot Biryani recipe for beginners - easy veg and non-veg versions

World Biryani Day 2026: Biryani is more than just a dish, it's an emotion. From family gatherings and festive celebrations to weekend indulgences, biryani holds a special place in Indian kitchens. While many people love eating it, making biryani at home often feels overwhelming because of the lengthy preparation, layering techniques, and multiple cooking stages. This World Biryani Day 2026, why not keep things simple? If you're a beginner, a one-pot biryani is the easiest way to enjoy all the rich flavours without spending hours in the kitchen. These recipes require minimal effort, fewer utensils, and ingredients that are easily available at home.
1. Heat oil or ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot.
2. Add bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and cumin seeds. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.
3. Add sliced onions and cook until golden brown.
4. Mix in ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
5. Add tomatoes and cook until soft.
6. Add all vegetables, turmeric, red chilli powder, biryani masala, and salt. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
7. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pot. Gently mix everything together.
8. Pour in water and add chopped mint and coriander leaves.
9. Bring the mixture to a boil.
10. Cover with a tight lid and cook on low heat for 15-18 minutes.
11. Turn off the flame and let it rest for 10 minutes before opening the lid.
12. Fluff the rice gently and garnish with fried onions.
Serve hot with raita, salad, or pickle.
1. Heat oil or ghee in a large pot.
2. Add bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and cumin seeds.
3. Add onions and cook until golden brown.
4. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.
5. Add tomatoes and cook until they become soft.
6. Add chicken pieces along with turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, biryani masala, and salt.
7. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken changes colour.
8. Add curd and mix well. Cook for another 5 minutes.
9. Add soaked rice and gently combine with the chicken mixture.
10. Pour water into the pot and add mint, coriander leaves, and lemon juice.
11. Bring everything to a boil.
12. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 18-20 minutes.
13. Switch off the flame and allow it to rest for 10 minutes.
14. Fluff gently before serving.
Pair it with onion raita, boiled eggs, or a refreshing cucumber salad.
Traditional biryani recipes can be intimidating for first-time cooks. One-pot biryani removes the complexity while still delivering the signature aroma and flavour that makes this dish so beloved. It requires less preparation, fewer utensils, and much less cleanup, making it ideal for busy weekdays and weekend cravings alike.
This World Biryani Day 2026, celebrate the occasion by mastering these easy one-pot recipes. Whether you prefer a hearty chicken biryani or a colourful vegetable version, these beginner-friendly dishes prove that making restaurant-style biryani at home doesn't have to be difficult.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.