World Book Day 2026: History, interesting facts, and 10 books that may inspire you

World Book Day 2026: World Book Day and Copyright Day is observed across the world today, April 23. This yearly event celebrates authors and promotes the importance of reading. This day is also called International Day of the Book and is celebrated as a global phenomenon in over 100 countries. On World Book Day, various activities and events are organised to support the book industry.

History of World Book Day and Copyright Day 2026

World Book Day has significant importance in the world of literature. It also marks the death anniversaries of legendary authors like William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. This date is also the birthday and death date of literary giants like Halldor K Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla, Maurice Druon, and Manuel Mejía Vallejo.

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Copyright Day is marked to emphasise the protection of intellectual property rights through copyright laws. In 1995, UNESCO officially designated April 23 as World Book Day to celebrate and honour these literary greats. As part of the festivities, countries around the world engage in book-related activities.

World Book Day 2026: Interesting facts you shouldn't miss

1. There are over 150 to 170 million unique books in the world. UNESCO estimates that 2.2 million books are published every year.

2. The act of smelling old books is known as bibliosmia.

3. The longest sentence ever printed in a published novel contains 13,955 words, found in Jonathan Coe's 2000 novel The Rotters' Club.

4. Goodreads has over 150 million registered members as of late 2023.

5. Iceland boasts the highest reading rates per capita.

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10 books that will transform your life forever

Here are 10 transformative books that have impacted millions and continue to inspire meaningful change:

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear

Atomic Habits by James Clear is rooted in psychology. It is a masterclass in behavior change. This book breaks down how tiny habits, when repeated consistently, can lead to massive transformation. It’s relatable and perfect for anyone struggling with consistency.

2. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho hides profound life lessons about purpose and destiny. It is a philosophical novel about following your dreams, listening to your heart, and trusting the journey.

3. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey focuses on principles like discipline, empathy, and long-term thinking rather than quick fixes. It is a timeless guide to personal and professional effectiveness.

4. Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T Kiyosaki

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T Kiyosaki book introduces the mindset needed to build wealth and think beyond a paycheck. It challenges traditional beliefs about money, jobs, and financial security.

5. Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E Frankl

Man’s Search for Meaning is a deeply moving book. It is written by a Holocaust survivor. It explores how finding meaning, even in suffering, is the key to human resilience and survival.

6. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill is a classic in the self-help space, this book dives into the power of belief, persistence, and visualisation in achieving success.

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Mark Manson's bestseller is blunt, honest, and refreshing. This book flips the idea of positivity on its head and encourages focusing only on what truly matters.

8. Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles

Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles is inspired by Japanese philosophy. This book explores the idea of finding your “reason for being,” a balance between passion, profession, and purpose.

9. You Can Win by Shiv Khera

You Can Win by Shiv Khera is a widely popular motivational book, especially in India. It focuses on building a winning attitude, strong values, and self-belief.

10. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle is a spiritual guide that teaches the importance of living in the present moment. It helps readers detach from overthinking and anxiety tied to past and future.

Why These Books Matter

Each of these books will give you a different perspective on life. Be it discipline, clarity, financial awareness, emotional strength, or spiritual insight. These books don’t just give advice, they make you pause and reflect. The real transformation happens when ideas from these books are applied, even in small ways, to everyday life.

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