World Designing Forum Set To Announce National Designer Awards 2024 This January

The World Designing Forum concluded 2023 on a high note with the 6th edition of the National Designer Awards. The Forum has been hosting national Designer Awards every year since 2017 to highlight Indian fashion designers and their work. The annual gala is a testament to the World Designer Forum’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity and artistry on a global stage.

The National Designer Awards 2023 took place on 29 and 30 December in Delhi and saw the greatest minds of today’s Indian fashion industry coming together to celebrate the achievements and milestones of Indian designers. Indian fashion designers uphold a key pillar in our culture; they inculcate traditional artistry in contemporary designs and carry forward India’s cultural legacy.

To honour their contributions, the World Designer Forum bestowed various awards and titles to designers at the ceremony.

The bond between WDF and the Indian fashion fraternity is an unbreakable one. Over the years, WDF has provided a platform for Indian designers to showcase their work to an international audience and key players in the global fashion industry. This exposure has brought in a newfound appreciation for Indian handlooms and artistry.

5000 designers from all over the country attended the event, along with actress Shantipriya, Industrialists Puran Dawar, and Amit Tyagi; designers Sabyasachi Satpathy, Ken Ferens, Kavitha Senduraj, Jazeela, Asha M Thomas, Kavitha Singh Bhadauriya, Purva Buch, Pavithra and Gayatri Barshi.

The major winners of the night were - Anamika Khanna (Best Bold Silhouettes Couture Award), Ken Ferens (Best Resort Wear Collection of The Year), Neeta Lulla (Best Ethnic Elegance Award), Rina Dhaka (Best Innovative Style Pioneer Award of the Year) and Rupal & Amin Farista (Best Use of Traditional Indian Textile in Indo-Western Wear Award), IPS Academy (Most Innovative Concept Wear Collection), GRAFFITI (Most Creative Fashion Installation & Artistic Presentation) Artmesia ( Heritage Revival Recognition of the Year) Uzma Siddiqui (Best Indo-western Fusion Designer of the Year)

Indian States Won in India Couture League of NDA23-

Tamil Nadu Won - Best Designers of Avant Garde Garments

Kerela - Most Creative Fashion Installation & Artistic Presentation Award

Telangana - Living Tradition Award

Andhra Pradesh - Inclusive Fashion Recognition Award

Karnataka - Outstanding Handloom Revival Collection Award

Madhya Pradesh - Cultural Fusion In Fashion Award

Gujarat - Best Traditional Garment Collection of the Year

World Designer Forum is committed to celebrating the work done by Indian fashion Designers and will continue the tradition of National Designer Awards in 2024 with renewed zeal. The official announcement of the National Designer Awards 2024 is scheduled for 5 January 2024. The announcement will be made by the core committee of the World Designer Forum. It will be especially interesting to see how this new chapter unfolds.