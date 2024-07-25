World Head & Neck Cancer Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Raise Awareness

Every year on July 27, World Head & Neck Cancer Day is an event designed to encourage adults who may be at high risk for head and neck cancer to take advantage of free screenings offered both locally and internationally. This day provides a chance to educate the public about head and neck cancer and highlight the tremendous impact that it has on people as well as their surroundings.

World Head & Neck Cancer Day 2024: Significance

This day is important in the oncology community. This day's main objective is to increase awareness of head and neck cancers by offering insightful analysis and useful information. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of these cancers' prevalence, risks that exist, symptoms, and preventative methods. Its goal is to provide people with awareness, encouraging early detection and prompt intervention to enhance outcomes and assist those impacted by this difficult illness. This day provides an important opportunity for increasing knowledge and awareness of head and neck cancers through these initiatives.

World Head & Neck Cancer Day 2024: History

Every year, more than 500,000 head and neck cancer cases are reported worldwide, with over 200,000 deaths from the disease. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Head Neck program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) was the opening ceremony of the combined meeting of the International Federation of Head Neck Oncology Society (IFHNOS), 5th World Congress, and the American Head Neck Society (AHNS) on July 27, 2014, in New York. The event brought to light how important it is to identify the warning indications of head and neck cancers, which might include, among other things, a lump in the neck, a mouth sore, a sore throat that won't go away, trouble swallowing, and a change in voice.

World Head & Neck Cancer Day 2024: Ways To Raise Awareness