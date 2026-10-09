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World Mental Health Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and simple ways to raise awareness

World Mental Health Day 2026 will be observed on October 10. The day highlights the importance of mental health awareness, reducing stigma, improving access to care, and including the voices of people with lived experience in decisions about mental health services.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
World Mental Health Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and simple ways to raise awareness
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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World Mental Health Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and simple ways to raise awareness
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