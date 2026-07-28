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World Nature Conservation Day: Zee Media launches 'My Earth, My Duty' campaign

Zee Media launched the “My Earth, My Duty” campaign on World Nature Conservation Day, highlighting the inspiring journey of Satyam Dixit. His story shows how one person’s efforts can turn into a nationwide movement for cleanliness and environmental awareness.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
World Nature Conservation Day: Zee Media launches 'My Earth, My Duty' campaign

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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