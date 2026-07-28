/World Nature Conservation Day: Zee Media launches 'My Earth, My Duty' campaign

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, Zee Media has launched a new campaign named "My Earth, My Duty". The campaign tells the story of Satyam Dixit, a young changemaker who turned his personal struggle into a mission for the planet and people around him, in an attempt to motivate people to take accountability to save the environment.
Satyam Dixit is from a humble background. He is the son of a pedal rickshaw puller who turned into a watchman. Satyam's childhood was spent in a rented house and he learned to be responsible at an early age.
He started earning while he was in school by selling momos, and later worked as a delivery executive during his college days to support his family. These early struggles shaped his personality and built a strong sense of dedication and service towards others.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a major turning point in Satyam’s life. Satyam was planning to prepare for UPSC exam but during the pandemic, he decided to help people in need instead of concentrating on his studies.
His efforts to support communities during this difficult time slowly evolved into something bigger. He started a citizen-led environmental initiative focused on cleanliness, waste management, and spreading awareness among people.
The movement is active in more than 200 cities across India. The initiative regularly organises cleanup drives at public places and riverbanks, removing huge amounts of waste.
It's not just about picking up trash, either. The initiative pushes people toward recycling, proper disposal of plastic waste, and even religious waste practices that add up to a cleaner, greener environment over time.
Apart from cleanup drives, the bigger goal is shifting how people think, getting citizens to feel ownership over their surroundings instead of just passing responsibility elsewhere.
Through awareness campaigns and hands-on community involvement, Satyam and his team are chasing something harder than a one-time cleanup: real, lasting behavioural change.
The journey of Satyam Dixit is a reflection of the core message of Zee Media’s campaign that change begins with individuals taking responsibility. As it turns out, one person's determination can bring thousands of others along with it to a common cause.
The goal now is bigger than one city or one movement; it's about motivating people nationwide to take part in protecting nature and building something sustainable for the future.
Zee Media's "My Earth, My Duty" campaign makes one thing clear: small efforts add up when it comes to saving the environment. Satyam Dixit's story is proof that where you start doesn't decide how far you can go, not when there's dedication and purpose behind it. This World Nature Conservation Day, the message is simple: step forward and do your part.
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