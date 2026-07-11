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World Population Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and everything you need to know

World Population Day 2026 is observed on July 11 to raise awareness about population growth, sustainability, and global challenges. The day highlights key issues like youth empowerment, healthcare, gender equality, and responsible population management.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
World Population Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and everything you need to know
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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