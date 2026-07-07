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  • /Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Is it on July 10 or 11? Check date, muhurat, significance, and paran timings

Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Is it on July 10 or 11? Check date, muhurat, significance, and paran timings

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on this date by householders and on another date by Vaishnava devotees, based on the Ekadashi tithi timings. Devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu, following the correct muhurat and paran timings to gain spiritual benefits and blessings.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Is it on July 10 or 11? Check date, muhurat, significance, and paran timings
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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