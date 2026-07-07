/Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Is it on July 10 or 11? Check date, muhurat, significance, and paran timings

Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred days in Hinduism and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. It comes twice every month, and many devotees observe a fast on this day with full faith and devotion. It is believed that keeping the Ekadashi vrat brings peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. As Yogini Ekadashi 2026 is approaching, many people are confused about the correct date.
Here is a simple explanation:-
Yogini Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashadha month. As per Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 8:16 am on July 10, 2026, and runs until 5:22 am the next morning, July 11.
Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), householders should observe the fast on Friday, July 10, 2026.
However, when Ekadashi falls on two days, Vaishnava devotees usually observe it on the next day. So, Vaishnava followers will keep the Yogini Ekadashi fast on July 11, 2026.
According to Drik Panchang, A few auspicious windows worth noting for the day:
Brahma Muhurat: 4:41 am to 5:24 am
Pratah Sandhya: 5:03 am to 6:07 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:17 pm to 1:10 pm
Vijay Muhurat: 2:56 pm to 3:49 pm
Godhuli Muhurat: 7:19 pm to 7:41 pm
Yogini Ekadashi 2026 Paran Timing (Breaking the Fast)
The fast will be broken on July 11, 2026.
Paran time: 2:03 pm to 4:42 pm
Yogini Ekadashi carries deep spiritual weight, and devotees believe that fasting on this day with sincere devotion earns them Lord Vishnu's blessings. Some texts go further, claiming the vrat holds the same spiritual merit as feeding 88,000 Brahmins. That's the scale of significance placed on it. Many also believe it washes away sins and ushers in happiness, peace, and prosperity.
At its core, Yogini Ekadashi asks for more than just skipping meals; it's about faith, discipline, and devotion, all working together. Observe it sincerely, follow the right timings, and devotees believe the full spiritual benefit follows. So if you're planning to keep this fast, get the date and paran timing right; that's what unlocks its true value.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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