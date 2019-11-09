Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality continued to be 'very poor' on Saturday, although the contribution from stubble fires has been very less during the last couple of days.

According to Safar India, AQI in Delhi was recorded at 335 on Saturday, while PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels were 'moderate' and 'very poor', respectively. "AQI is likely to slightly improve and forecasted to be in the very poor to the higher end of the poor category for tomorrow," according to a forecast by Safar India.

The boundary layer winds are from the north and forecast to be coming from the northwest for the next three days.

The effective biomass fire counts observed on November 8 were 415. It is significantly less than last year`s same-day value and this year`s peak. Stubble plume intrusion is expected to increase by Sunday, Safar India said in its bulletin.

Though the wind direction is going to be favourable for fire plume transport to the Delhi region, the wind speed is forecast to be on the higher side for the next three days, under the influence of the current Western disturbance, it said.