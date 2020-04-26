Delhi HC to expand functioning, will hear matrimonial disputes, child custody cases

New Delhi: Delhi HC has decided to expand its functioning during this suspended functioning period. Delhi high court has only been hearing urgent matters including bail and COVID 19 matters.

The high court will now take up matters related to the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, matrimonial issues including maintenance, visitation rights and custody, eviction cases based on bonafide requirement, all criminal appeals, revisions, petitions in which convict is in custody.

Also cases on motor accident claims tribunals appeals involving death and permanent disability, petitions under certain provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, quashing of criminal case based on settlement through mediation and ex-parte matters.

Court has invited interested counsels of such matters to send scanned copy of jointly signed application to the designated email within one week, through an application that shall contain complete particulars of the case, names, mobile numbers and email IDs.

E-filing of 'non-urgent matters'/routine matters is also being permitted. However, these matters would be taken up by this Court upon resumption of regular hearing, Court order added.

Delhi HC had recently decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matters during lockdown period.

The functioning of the high court has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and presently, courts are conducting hearings in matters of extreme urgency through video conferencing.