Delhi likely to face its warmest Holi, temperature set to soar, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The temperature in the national capital is considerably higher in comparison with the last year. In a recent development, the scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is likely to rise more over the weekend and the Mercury will touch 38 degrees Celsius by Monday (March 29).

The rise in temperature is predicted as the national capital has clear skies in the last few days, resulting in direct sunlight hitting the land surface, an official said.

"The mercury levels will be on a rising trend till March 29. It is likely to be one of the warmest Holi that the city has ever seen, but the comparison would be a little difficult because the festival falls on different dates," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

However, things will get better after that as the temperature is expected to fall after March 30. "There is a forecast of strong winds on March 30 and March 31; this will help bring down the temperature again. From Tuesday (March 30) the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius again," said Kuldeep Srivastava.

IMD officials on Friday (March 26) said that the temperature for this month is likely to be at least three to four degrees higher than usual. The Mean Maximum Temperature (MMT), the average of maximum temperature recorded in a certain month over the years, for March it is usually 29.6 degrees Celsius. But this time, the temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The highest ever recorded temperature in a single day was 40 degrees Celsius in the month of March 1945.

Live TV