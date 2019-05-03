close

Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains, strong winds

This comes at the same time when the eastern part of the country is facing the wrath of Cyclone Fani. 

Several parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas on Friday evening witnessed a drizzle preceded by strong winds. The weather turned pleasant for people in Delhi and NCR who have been reeling under severe heat. 

The weather department, earlier, had predicted thundershower with light rain at some places in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Delhi, Shahdara, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad for Friday.

