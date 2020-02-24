Delhi Police had warned of violent anti-CAA protests during US President Donald Trump's visit to India

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump, the Delhi Police had issued an alert based on intelligence reports that the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests could increase and turn violent during his stay in India.

According to the police, the incidents of violence that took place in the national capital on February 23 (Sunday) was a pre-planned conspiracy. The police added that these incidents are being instigated by the same forces that are active in Shaheen Bagh.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on Sunday (February 23) too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.

The police further added that these forces don't want to resolve the matter in a sensitive way and want the deadlock to continue. These demonstrators want that there should be so much chaos during Trump's visit that the matter reaches the international level, asserted the police.

A head constable of the Delhi Police on Monday died after suffering serious injuries in stone-pelting in Gokulpuri area of the national capital, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has confirmed. The constable, Ratan Lal, was the reader of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Delhi Police. There was stone-pelting in Gokulpuri in which DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, was also injured.

A total of six policemen, including one DCP and one ACP(IPS), were admitted to the Max Hospital.

The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area. According to the fire brigade, a car was set on fire near the petrol pump after which some part of the petrol pump was also engulfed in the flames. The fire brigades present at the spot were also vandalised.



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, the Delhi CP is in the control room and the police in touch with the MHA. "It seems all violence in Jaffarbad is well planned and orchestrated with an eye on Trump's visit," added the sources.

The Delhi Metro on Monday shut five stations on its Pink Line in wake of the violence. "Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The DMRC had earlier shut down Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro due to the ongoing protests against the amended law.