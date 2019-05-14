Delhi: Services affected on metro's Magenta Line due to technical issues

New Delhi: Metro services on the entire Magenta Line in the national capital were affected on Tuesday due to a technical snag on the section between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport, officials said. The 34.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.

"Due to some technical issues, services between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport have been affected and the train is being run at restricted speed in this stretch," a senior DMRC official said. Due to this, there was bunching of trains, affecting services in rest of the corridor too, he said. A restricted speed is about 30 kmph, and trains' regular plying speed is about 40 kmph, the official said.