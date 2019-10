At least 14 people were injured on Friday when a swing fell in a school in Anand Vihar area of the national capital. The swing belonged to the school. A total of 13 students and a teacher were injured.

A fair is being held at the Amar Jyoti School during which the incident took place. There were no reports of any casualty. The people are said to be out of danger.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.