66,87,438 people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far, more than 16 lakh received both doses: Atishi

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Wednesday that the Central government has combined the vaccination stock of both categories to one. Delhi now has 9.76 lakh vaccines available. 9.10 lakh doses of Covishield and 66,000 doses of Covaxin are available in Delhi, that is, 2 days stock of Covaxin and 13 days of Covishield.

"In Delhi, 84,539 people were administered vaccine doses on June 22. Out of which about 55,000 doses were administered to the youth. So far, 66,87,438 people have been vaccinated in Delhi and more than 16 lakh people have received both doses," said Atishi.

Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Atishi said, “Yesterday, that was June 22, 84,539 doses of vaccine were administered in Delhi. Out of these, around 55,000 doses were administered to the youth that is the 18-44 category. Like we’ve been saying from the start, that when vaccines are available for the youth, the speed of vaccination increases. Even if we look at yesterday’s statistics, out of all the vaccinations that were done, a major chunk of it was the youth, who got themselves vaccinated. This is the only way to remove people’s hesitancy, in Delhi and the country, that we make the vaccines for youth available in adequate numbers.”

The AAP MLA said, “Now, yesterday, the Central Government has combined the vaccine stocks for both categories, that is the 45+ and the 18-44 categories. That’s why vaccines for the youth are also available now. After yesterday’s vaccination, Delhi’s total vaccination tally has reached 66,87,438. Now there are more than 16 lakh people in Delhi who have been administered both the doses of vaccine.”

She said, “Regarding the vaccine stock position, in Delhi, 9.76 lakh vaccine doses are available. Out of which, 9,10,000 are Covishield and 66,000 are Covaxin doses. Delhi has two days stock of Covaxin doses and 13 days stock of Covishield vaccine available.”

She further said, “It is our request to the Central Government, that as quickly and in as much quantity they make the vaccines available, Delhi’s people will come forward and get themselves vaccinated. They’ll be safe themselves and keep the entire Delhi safe.”

