755 FIRs and 353 cases charge sheeted, over 1000 arrested in Delhi violence: Centre tells RS

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (March 10, 2021) said that 755 FIRs, 1829 arrests and 353 cases were charge sheeted in cases related to riots in northeast Delhi.

The Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy gave an update to the Rajya Sabha saying that nearly 755 FIRs had been filed out of which 62 heinous cases were investigated by the crime branch's special investigation teams.

"Delhi Police has informed that in connection with the riots of North-east District of Delhi, total 755 FIRs have been registered, out of which 62 heinous cases are investigated by Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in Crime Branch, one case is investigated by Special Cell to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind the riots and the remaining 692 cases are investigated by North-East District. 1829 persons have been arrested and charge sheets in 353 cases have been submitted in the Ld. Court for trial," he said.

Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that the investigation was carried out based on facts and evidence, using the latest scientific techniques, and without any regard to the affiliation or identity of the alleged accused in all the cases.

On February 24, 2020 riots erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes were reported between the supporters of citizenship law and protesters which spiraled out of control. The violence left at least 53 people dead and also led to destruction of property.