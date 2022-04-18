हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raghav Chadha

AAP’s Raghav Chadha gets legal notice for calling BJP 'goondon-lafango ki party'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman has recently called BJP a ‘Goondon-Lafango Ki Party`, as per ANI.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha gets legal notice for calling BJP &#039;goondon-lafango ki party&#039;

New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Raghav Chadha demanding a written apology for his comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman has created a row with his remarks on the BJP during a press conference on April 16, as per news agency ANI. 

While addressing a press conference, Chadha had called BJP a ‘Goondon-Lafango Ki Party` besides spelling BJP as ‘Bharat ki Jahil Party,' said ANI.

In the legal notice sent under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sareen has demanded a written apology from Chadha within 3 days, failing which a civil and criminal complaint will be filed. 

"You have falsely and maliciously lowered the reputation and created ill will against the BJP in the minds of the people of society. The utterances on your part are derogatory, defamatory and tantamount to the character assassination of the entire BJP," the legal notice to Chadha read. 

