Amid COVID-19 surge in Delhi, RT-PCR tests to be increased from 18000 to 27000 daily

New Delhi: Amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday had decided to increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000.

Also, the chief minister will meet market associations to decide if any call should be taken on shutting down markets.

The CM said that arrangements being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi govt hospitals and 750 at Centre-run facilities.

Whereas the fine for not wearing masks has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Kejriwal also, appealed to all political parties, social organisations to distribute masks at public places in Delhi.

These steps have been taken after an all-party meeting was held in the national capital on the COVID-19 situation.

Live TV

After the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Sought cooperation from all parties in the all-party meeting. This is time to serve, not to indulge in politics. Urged the parties to distribute masks through their workers at public places. All the parties assured to serve the people, keeping aside politics."

Read: COVID-19 cases near 90-lakh mark in India, Delhi records highest deaths in a single day

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28. As many as 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to over 5 lakh, even as 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943.