delhi assembly election 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Arvind Kejriwal elected leader of legislative party, to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

Kejriwal was on Wednesday (February 12, 2020 ) elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected party MLAs.

BREAKING NEWS: Arvind Kejriwal elected leader of legislative party, to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan Ground. Kejriwal was on Wednesday (February 12, 2020 ) elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected party MLAs.

A meeting of newly-elected AAP MLAs was held at the residence of CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal during which he was elected as the leader of the legislative party during the meeting, the party said.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.
He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.

