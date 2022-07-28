NewsDelhi
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit: MEA says THIS on Delhi CM's travel request

Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has rejected the AAP government's request for Kejriwal's travel to Singapore, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".

  • Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit is still not clear
  • MEA has said that the hosts have made changes to the invitation
  • The MEA said that the Delhi govt has been updated about the changes

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government.

Asked about Delhi chief minister's political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21."

"Given to understand that the host government Singapore has shared certain updates and changes to its invitation with the Delhi government. I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that," he said.

 

 

Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.

