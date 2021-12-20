BREAKING: Delhi fully prepared to tackle Omicron, will send all Covid samples for genome sequencing, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there is no need to panic amid the spread of the new coronavirus variant – Omicron - in the national capital.

The AAP chief said that the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with the Omicron. “There is no need to panic in view of Omicron threat, we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of new Covid variant,” Delhi CM Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

While urging people not to panic amid the rise of Omicron, Kejriwal said, “Experts say Omicron is a mild variant of Covid. The number of hospitalisations and deaths are fairly low because of Omicron."

The AAP national convenor further said, “We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalization.”

“Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron,” the Delhi CM said on preparations to deal with Omicron spread in the national capital.

He said Delhi was unlikely to face another wave of infections since according to the serosurvey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.

The national capital had on Sunday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since June 27, and one death as the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On June 27, Delhi had logged 259 coronavirus cases and four deaths, according to the government data.

The city logged 86 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

The rise in daily cases comes amid an Omicron scare in Delhi as the total number of patients found infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,101.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

A total of 61,905 Covid tests, including 57,435 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city a day ago, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in Delhi has also breached the 500-mark for the first time in over four months. The city currently has 540 active cases, including 225 in home isolation.

The national capital had 513 active cases on August 15. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 157, up from 153 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Thursday said many international travellers are being tested Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

