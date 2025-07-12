A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome area early Saturday morning, triggering a massive rescue operation as several people are feared trapped under the debris. The incident was reported to authorities at 7:05 am from Northeast Delhi.

Emergency services, including seven fire tenders, were immediately rushed to the site. An officer from the Delhi Fire Department confirmed, "We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited."

So far, four individuals have been successfully pulled out of the rubble and have been transported to the hospital. However, at least three more people are still believed to be trapped, prompting intensified rescue efforts.

Videos shared by news agency ANI show local residents actively assisting in clearing the debris and aiding the rescue personnel, underscoring a community-wide effort in the face of the disaster.

#WATCH | Delhi: Locals help in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped.

The cause of the building's collapse is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation is expected to follow the conclusion of the rescue operations.

This incident marks the second building collapse in Delhi within recent days. Earlier in April, a similar four-storey building collapse in Mustafabad killed at least four people, with officials describing it as a "pancake collapse" where survival chances are minimal. The recurring incidents raise concerns about structural integrity and urban planning in the densely populated areas of the capital.