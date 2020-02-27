CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on February 28, 29 in riot-hit areas of Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday postponed the exams of classes 10 and 12 scheduled on February 28 and February 29 in violence-hit North East Delhi.

On February 26 (Wednesday), the CBSE had issued a notice announcing the postponement of the Class 12 board exams which were scheduled for Thursday (February 27) with their centres in violence-affected northeast Delhi. The English exam of the Class 12 which was scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi, and at seven centres in east Delhi, the statement from CBSE read.

The statement further said that the exams in the rest of Delhi will be conducted as scheduled. Also, the next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced the postponement of exams for the Class 10 and 12 which was scheduled for February 26 in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

The decision had been taken after the Directorate of Education and the Government of Delhi raised concerns over the exams being held amid prevailing tension in the region.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the students of Class X and Class XII who have their board examination centres in the violence-hit areas need to be informed at least 10-15 days prior about the exam schedule.

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA protestors in the northeast district of the national capital, which has so far claimed 34 lives.

Amid appeals for calm and peace from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several top political leaders, the security forces conducted a flag march in different parts of Northeast district to monitor the situation in the area.

All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. The newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in the Northeast district. Meanwhile, security has been deployed at various locations in the district with Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar among the violence-hit areas in the Northeast district.