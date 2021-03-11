CISF jawan administers CPR to save life of CRPF man at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A CISF jawan saved the life of a CRPF man by administering him the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the Delhi airport on Thursday.

The incident which was caught on camera took place at Terminal-II of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) around 4 pm on Wednesday.

#CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr S Ravi Gnanadhas @ IGI Airport New Delhi. Mr S Ravi Gnanadhas thanked CISF profusely for saving his life. — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 11, 2021

The Central Industrial Security Force control room was informed about the situation wherein a passenger was lying unconscious on the chair inside the terminal by the airport staff. Soon two personnel of the force, Sub Inspector S K Yadav and Constable Deepak Biswas, rushed to the spot.

The unconscious passenger, identified as CRPF head constable S Ravi Gnanadhas, was then immediately administered CPR medical procedure by constable Biswas, following which he came back to his senses.

Later, a doctor attended him at the airport terminal and he was later shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The CRPF jawan posted for duty in Kashmir was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Srinagar after he arrived in Delhi from Madurai.