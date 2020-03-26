Coronavirus, COVID-19: Essential services shops will remain open 24X7, food delivery allowed, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that people need not panic as essential services shops will remain open 24X7 in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister to tackle coronavirus. The Delhi CM said that food delivery has also been allowed in the national capital.

He said this while addressing a joint press briefing with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

“Food home delivery services have been allowed; the delivery persons can show their ID cards that will be sufficient,’’ Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further informed that Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions.

Speaking on his turn, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said, “Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal had on Wednesday too assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-passes promptly to facilitate their movement in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period.

As per Union Health Ministry`s latest bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 649 in the country, including 593 active cases, 42 cured or discharged people and 13 deaths.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister, for a second time in a week, on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

PM Modi stressed that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families.

The 21-day lockdown has seen anxious people scrambling to nearby shops for essential supplies and services, prompting the government to urge citizens not to panic. E-commerce companies delivering essentials like groceries, medicines and food, however, alleged harassment from law enforcement officials and security guards, leading to severe inconvenience in times of an unprecedented crisis, calling for an urgent intervention from the government.

Despite the lockdown that has taken buses off the road and trains off the track, many migrant labourers have started on their way home, willing to risk sealed borders and vigilant policemen, who are tasked with ensuring that people not leave their homes except for most pressing need.