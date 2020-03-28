Coronavirus: Delhi Police issues advisory warning people against fraud schemes during COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday (March 28, 2020) issued an advisory regarding warning people against cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In its advisory, the Delhi Police warned people against fraudulent cyber schemes being run by some people with an aim to dupe them by taking advantage of the situation.

The advisory issued by the police warned people against falling prey to online frauds, telephone frauds and phishing. Listing the do`s and don`ts for people, the advisory read, "Avoid opening suspicious e-mails and clicking on unverified coronavirus related links circulated on social messaging apps, emails, etc."

It also read, "Use strong passwords and multi-level authentication option for social media and banking activities; and people need to check the credentials of charity fund before donating money.""If you become a victim, ensure you alert Delhi Police immediately," the advisory read.

Delhi Police also urged people to follow socoal-distancing while buying groceries and vegetable and other household items during the lockdown period.

The Delhi Police, which has been making desperate efforts to help people in the times of coronavirus crisis, has been issuing several advisories making people aware of the present situation and creating awareness about the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed close to 27,000 lives and affected close to 6 lakh people globally.