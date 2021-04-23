COVID-19 hits Delhi Police, over 1500 cops infected as second wave of coronavirus prevails

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has hit the county bad and it much more infectious than the first one. Delhi police have stated that more than 1500 personnel have been tested positive in the second wave. The police force has been involved in the frontline duty that exposes them to the infection during working hours.

According to ANI, the number of personnel to get infected was 300 in the last week. The number has tripled and now 1500 personnel have tested positive.

The Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government has announced stringent curbs amid the rising COVID-19 caseload in the national capital. Delhi recorded 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Wednesday (April 21).

Delhi police are playing a significant role in handling the COVID-19 situation. The department has been handling a multitude of requests from across the city. As the infection surges the department has arranged oxygen for hospitals with shortage, sent Remdesivir to patients in other states and tuned a public park into a full-fledged hospital among many others.

Delhi Police are also catering to a number of requests for plasma. More than 90 per cent of the Delhi Police force have successfully received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

